Kingmakers, SODELPA holds AGM today

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will conduct its Annual General Meeting today at the Fijian Teachers Association.

This has been confirmed by the Party’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa – who said that the AGM bring together party members, leaders and stakeholders to discuss key matters and make crucial decisions for the future of the Party.

SODELPA assumed the kingmaker’s position after the 2022 general elections with its three seats holding the balance of power to form a coalition with the National Federation Party and the People’s Alliance Party.

Takayawa said it is going to consider and adopt 10 items that has been approved in today’s agenda.

He said reports are going to be tabled from the Party President, General-Secretary and the leader, outlining the activities of the Party during the last financial year.

“SODELPA’s financial reports are also going to be presented for review to the members. Also, the appointment of the auditor will be made to ensure transparency and accountability in the financial affairs of the Party.”

Takayawa also highlighted the Party’s Constitution amendment to accommodate a written submission requesting the establishment of a constituency for other ethnicities, especially the descendants of indentured labourers.

He said this would be thoroughly deliberated by members today.

He added that the meeting will also feature presentations from SODELPA reps who recently visited Australia to learn and explore ways to enhance the party operations and effectiveness.

The meeting will begin in the next hour.