Kings, Queens roads closed: FRA

Motorists planning to travel out of Suva through either the Kings highway or Queens, have been urged to delay their travel due to fallen trees on the road and broken power lines affecting these areas.

The Fiji Roads Authority said contractors have been dispatched to clear debris and reopen sections of Matawailevu Road on the King’s Road and Bavu Road on the Nadroga and Navosa strip along the Queen’s highway.

FRA is again urging the public to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travels and continue to exercise caution and follow the instructions given by authorities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
