Kiwis deny Kurukuru a World Cup spot

New Zealand has broken the dominance of the Solomon Islands in Oceania Futsal and have denied the Kurukuru a World Cup spot in Uzbekistan next year.

The Kiwis shocked the Kurukuru  4-2 in a fiercely contested semi-finals of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland last night.

This will be the first time in five Futsal World Cups that the Kurukuru will not represent the Oceania.

It was Logan Wisnewski who put the hosts in the lead just 5mins into the match after numerous rallies at goal from both sides.

Solomon’s Micah Lea’alafa almost equalised minutes later but his shot was deflected by New Zealand goalkeeper Mike Antamanov.

New Zealand grabbed a second goal minutes from the breather when Ashby-Peckham got a second bite at a failed attempt to beat Kurukuru goalie Cliff Sasau for the handsome 2-0 lead.

The Solomon Islands were handed a lifeline minutes into the second-half when a short corner was laid off to Charlie Otainao and he found the back off the net.

However, their joy would be short-lived as the Kiwis worked a kick-in to Rahan Ali and his smart lay-off was side-footed low into the net by Casey Sharplin making it 3-1.

The Solomon Islands valiant efforts to find a way back were thwarted with some silky defence by the hosts.

Calvin Do’oro was shown a red card following his second yellow of the evening in the 35th minute.

Despite a goal in the final minute from Elis Mana, New Zealand held had the last laugh with a goal from goalie Antamanov, taking advantage of an unguarded Solomon Islands goal.

New Zealand will take on Tahiti in the final at 7pm on Saturday while the Solomon Islands will meet Fiji in the third-fourth place play off at 3pm the same day.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
