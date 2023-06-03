Saturday, June 3, 2023
Koloale down Labasa at death

Photo courtesy: OFC

The Digicel Labasa Womens football team struck out during their Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Champions League match against Koloale Football Club losing 1-0 in a thriller today.

The newcomers to the Champions League succumbed to a late lone goal from Koloale skipper Ileen Pegi in the 90th minute of play.

Both sides played out a scoreless first half with Labasa doing well to contain the fiery Koloale strike force.

The northerners however had ample chances with two corners, but hard work from the Solomon defensive line kept the attacked contained.

Pegi proved also a thorn in the Labasa defence keeping them on edge with her brilliant attacking runs.

Labasa was a shadow of the side that beat Kiwi FC 6-0 in the opener, and failed to link there midfielders and strikers.

Pegi clinched the winner on 90 minutes plus two.

Labasa FC: Adi Tuwai, Jotivini Tabua, Sonia Alfred, Aliza Hussein, Stella Naivalulevu, Adi Vulitikoro, Fulori Sukulu, Unaisi Tuberi, Sofi Diyalowai, Shayal Sindhika, Filomena Racea Substitutions: Matelita Vuakoso, Laite Matebalavu, Vulatolu Bilitaki, Selai Nai, Pateresia Nause, Viema Maramanikainawainovo, Viniana Simmons

Koloale FC: Sylvester Maenu’u, Rose Fawai Sambiru, Lisa Solo, Imelda Tehekeni, Delmay Waihaho, Mesalyn Saepio, Merina Joe, Agnes Gitoli, Ileen Pegi, Heidy Tafianamae Ericliufai, Lenora Raramo Substitutions: Dynesa Tommy, Donna Kairi, Hazelyn Nunu, Muriel Gua, Santy Teku, Melinda Harutairopo, Melissah Marei

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
