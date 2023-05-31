Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Korea to upscale support for Fiji

The Republic of Korea has reasserted its commitment to upscale support for Fiji in areas such as trade and investment, tourism, climate change, oceans and fisheries, disaster risk resilience and people to people links.

Korea’s strong support was conveyed to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka during his first in person meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo yesterday.

The meeting took place along the margins of first ever Korea-Pacific Islands Leaders’ Summit, which was officially opened by the President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, Gavoka conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Government and people of Korea for their unwavering support to Fiji over the years, notably through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

He emphasized on Fiji’s commitment to work closely with the Republic of Korea in building resilient and sustainable future for benefit of the two nations and its peoples.

Gavoka also welcomed the economic partnership prospects to be pursued through further deliberations and said Fiji looks forward to the resumption of direct flights from Nadi to Seoul, which is the way forward to boost Fiji’s tourism, connectivity and trade.

In his response, Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo reaffirmed the Republic of Korea’s commitment to expand socio-economic development assistance for Fiji.

Fiji and Korea relations have endured for over 51 years through strengthened engagements at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
