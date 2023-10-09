Monday, October 9, 2023
Koroi in PNG Orchids for Championship

Photo Courtesy: NRL

North Queensland Cowboys second-row forward Sera Koroi has been named in the Papua New Guinea Orchids squad for their Pacific Championships match against Cook Islands this month.

The 21-year-old, who shares links to Fiji is amongst the seven National Rugby League Women’s alongside skipper Elsie Albert to be named in the team.

They are joined by Raiders hooker Ua Ravu and fellow Cowboys teammates Essay Banu, Jessikah Reeves, Sareka Mooka and Shellie Long.

Banu, Reeves, Mooka, Koroi and Long made their NRLW debuts for the Cowboys this season, as did Ravu, who was born in Papua New Guinea and moved to Australia in 1997 after her father was signed by Leeton Greens in the NSW Riverina.

The PNG squad features six players from the PNGRFL National Women’s Championships,  including Meli Joe and Yolanda Taute, who impressed Jeffries with their performances for the Junior Orchids in last month’s match against the Australian School Girls.

Meanwhile, the QRL announced that discussions had been held about the future inclusion of the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the women’s BMD Premiership.

PNG Orchids will host the Cook Islands on 22 October at the Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

PNG Orchids: Almah Johnson, Belinda Gwasumun, Bertshiba Awoi, Elsie Albert, Emily Veivers, Essay Banu, Freda Waula, Gloria Kaupa, Jessikah Reeves, Lancy Ulkambane, La-Toniya Norriss-Addo, Leila Kerowa, Lyiannah Allen, Meli Joe, Roswita Kapo, Sareka Mooka, Sera Koroi, Shellie Long, Sillah Rumints, Ua Ravu, Yolanda Taute.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
