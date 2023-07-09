Koroibete dots in Wallabies’ loss to Boks

Fiji-born electrifying winger Marika Koroibete scored a try in the Wallabies’ huge 43-12 loss to South Africa in the opening Rugby Championship match on Sunday.

In the opening few minutes of the match, South Africa received a penalty which fly-half Manie Libbok took but it landed short off the crossbar.

The Wallabies got off to a perfect start as they exhibited a wonderful counterattack as John Eales Koroibete raced away for the opening try in the eighth minute but Reece Hodge failed to convert.

The Springboks received their second penalty and this time Libbok slotted it in between the uprights before they sparked into life in front of a packed Pretoria crowd as winger Kurt-Lee Arendse scored their first try to continue his dream introduction to Test Rugby.

Libbok converted to give the Blitz a 10-5 lead for the first time in the match while Hodge missed the first penalty for Australia.

The host decided to give the Eddies Jones’ side a rough time as Arendse dived over for his second try and Libbok converted while Hodge missed the second penalty for the Wallabies.

South Africa led by 17-5 at the break.

Both teams kept fighting hard in the second half but again the hosts continued to dump more tries on Australia as Arendse scored his hat-trick but Libbok failed to convert.

What went from bad to worse was when South Africa was awarded a penalty try while Australia was reduced to 14 players when hooker Dave Porecki was sin-binned for collapsing the maul in the 54th minute.

The Boks brought the crowd to its feet after getting their second penalty try and again the visitors were reduced to 14 men in the 69th minute when Fiji-born Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knockdown.

This added more advantage to South Africa as Pieter-Steph du Toit touched down for an easy try to complete the rout and Libbok slotted the conversion.

Debutant Carter Gordon ended the match on a positive note for the Wallabies, racing away for his first converted Test try after starting the move with a grubber to Koroibete.

In Round 2, Australia will host Argentina at 7.45pm at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.