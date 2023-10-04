Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Koroibete set to retire from Test rugby

Fiji-born world-class Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete is expected to retire from Test rugby, confirms teammate and robust front-row Pone Fa’amausili.

Fa’amausili revealed that Koroibete had spoken to him and head coach Eddie Jones about his decision as their World Cup campaign could end if Fiji beats Portugal in the all-important Pool C match on Monday.

Photo Courtesy: Nine’s World of Sports

Koroibete has long been a superstar of Australian rugby regardless of the form of the overall team.

The winger has been in the bracket of the best wings in the world for several years due to his turn of pace, physicality and defensive qualities.

““We had Slips (James Slipper) who’s reached the most Tests in the World Cup (for Australia) and Marika, it’s his last Test. I think he’s retiring from Test footy,” told Wide World of Sports.

The prop further confirmed the news and underlined that he is “gutted” that he could not play more with Koroibete.

“I think he spoke earlier to Eddie (Jones) when he had a one on one with him,” Fa’amausili said.

“And I’m real close to Marika and he definitely spoke to me, before we came to France, that this will be his last time putting on the gold jersey for the Wallabies.

“I’m real gutted that I won’t be able to play with him ever again because I played with him at the Rebels and I’m really grateful to share the field with him. He’s obviously one of my best mates and you couldn’t ask for more out of a player.

“He’s ultimately one of the best, if not the best, winger in the world.”

Koroibete’s retirement will come as part of a changing of guard which has already begun under Jones as the Wallabies look to find their feet to mount a charge at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in their backyard.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Football

Fiji advances into Nations Cup semis