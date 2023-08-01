Koroibete, Valetini named in stat leaders list

Fiji-born Wallabies flyer Marika Koroibete and Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini have been named in the Rugby Championship individual stat leaders list at the end of the competition.

Bottom-placed finishers, the Wallabies spent long periods defending during the Rugby Championship and it’s not surprising that their players dominate this aspect of the game.

Valetini finishes in first place with a whopping 53 hits completed in three Tests played while his team-mates Dave Porecki and Allan Alaalatoa are in second and third positions after completing 45 and 39 tackles respectively, accoridng to Planet Rugby.

Coming into the final round of matches, Koroibete was leading the pack in this department but he had an off day in his side’s defeat to the All Blacks on Saturday and couldn’t add to his tally.

Despite beating no defenders in the final round, Koroibete still did his bit on attack as he ran a distance of 84 metres against the All Blacks, which meant he finished with the most metres gained in the tournament.

Australia will face New Zealand in the second Bledisloe Cup clash against arch rivals New Zealand in Dunedin.