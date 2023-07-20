Thursday, July 20, 2023
Koroibete, Valetini shine in stat leaders list

Photo Courtesy: Radio NZ/ Nine's Wide World of Sports

Fiji-born Wallabies flyer Marika Koroibete and Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini have been named in the  Rugby Championship individual stats leaders list after their impressive performance in the southern hemisphere tournament so far.

Koroibete was seen making the most clean breaks and was in the thick of the action in the last two matches for the Australians.

Despite the Wallabies’ poor start to the Rugby Championship, Koroibete is in fine form with the ball in hand as he has already beaten 11 defenders after the first two matches according to Planet Rugby.

That puts him ahead of Frizell, who is in the second spot with nine defenders beaten, while team-mates Jordan and Ioane as well as Argentina’s Mateo Carreras occupy joint-third position after each one of them beat seven defenders respectively.

Koroibete’s good start to the tournament is also reflected in this statistic and he has already gained 172 metres with the ball in his hands after Australia’s first two matches.

The chasing pack is not far behind as another Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase (wing) and Santiago Carreras are just two meters behind Barrett in joint-fifth position.

Leading the way for Eddie Jones’ troops was Valetini, who made 22 tackles which puts him at the top in that department for the tournament as he has now made 33 tackles in total after two rounds.

Not far behind Valetini in second place is team-mate Dave Porecki, who has made 29 tackles.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
