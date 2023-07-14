Koroisau back in for Knights clash

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau returns from a jaw injury to face the Newcastle Knights in Round 20 of the NRL tonight.

Koroisau returns from a three weeks break where he also underwent surgery in late June to fix his broken jaw injury which he suffered against the Titans in Round 15.

Koroisau’s return sees Jake Simpkin move to the bench.

“I came in after two and a half weeks and have lost only half a kilo,” Koroisau said in a media conference.

“Watching games from the side line is like torture. It gives so much anxiety and it’s tough to watch from outside as well it’s tough for the boys to play.”

“I got an injury at a bad time and hopefully we going to fix up our recent losses in the previous games this week.”

“I’m focusing on myself now and trying to work back into this team.”

The Tigers have suffered five major consecutive losses in the competition so far.

The last time they registered a win was 66-18 against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 15 in May.

“Everything will be one game at a time. We are pretty focused on Newcastle this week and making sure we turn up for that game.”

“Newcastle had a really great win last week and it does not really matter who we play and come up with our best footy.”

“The boys moved in the right direction last week and we want to build on that last week,” he added.

The Tigers will face the Knights at 10pm at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The teams:

Tigers: Jahream Bula, Asu Kepaoa, Stanford To’a, Tommy Talau, Junior Tupou, Will Smith, Brandon Wakeham, Stafano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papapli’I, John Bateman, Fonua Pole.

Reserves: Jake Simpkin, Shawn Blore, Alex Twal, Alex Seyfarth, Daine Lauri, Aitasi James.

Knights: Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Bradman Best, Enari Tuala, Greh Marzhew, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Daniel Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Adam Elliott.

Resrves: Kurt Mann, Jacob Saifiti, Jack Hetheringhton, Mat Crocker, Dylan Lucas, Brodie Jones.