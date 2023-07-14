Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Koroisau back in for Knights clash

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau returns from a jaw injury to face the Newcastle Knights in Round 20 of the NRL tonight.

Koroisau returns from a three weeks break where he also underwent surgery in late June to fix his broken jaw injury which he suffered against the Titans in Round 15.

Koroisau’s return sees Jake Simpkin move to the bench.

“I came in after two and a half weeks and have lost only half a kilo,” Koroisau said in a media conference.

“Watching games from the side line is like torture. It gives so much anxiety and it’s tough to watch from outside as well it’s tough for the boys to play.”

“I got an injury at a bad time and hopefully we going to fix up our recent losses in the previous games this week.”

“I’m focusing on myself now and trying to work back into this team.”

The Tigers have suffered five major consecutive losses in the competition so far.

The last time they registered a win was 66-18 against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 15 in May.

“Everything will be one game at a time. We are pretty focused on Newcastle this week and making sure we turn up for that game.”

“Newcastle had a really great win last week and it does not really matter who we play and come up with our best footy.”

“The boys moved in the right direction last week and we want to build on that last week,” he added.

The Tigers will face the Knights at 10pm at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The teams:

Tigers: Jahream Bula, Asu Kepaoa, Stanford To’a, Tommy Talau, Junior Tupou, Will Smith, Brandon Wakeham, Stafano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papapli’I, John Bateman, Fonua Pole.

Reserves: Jake Simpkin, Shawn Blore, Alex Twal, Alex Seyfarth, Daine Lauri, Aitasi James.

Knights: Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Bradman Best, Enari Tuala, Greh Marzhew, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Daniel Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Adam Elliott.

Resrves: Kurt Mann, Jacob Saifiti, Jack Hetheringhton, Mat Crocker, Dylan Lucas, Brodie Jones.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians official Rugby World Cup kit was met ...
News

Respect rights of migrant workers: ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is call...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test

Mark Nawaqanitawase returns to the Wallabies lineup as they prepare...
Business

Saune appointed FNPF’s chief ...

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of N...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Respect rights of migrant worker...

News
The Human ...

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Saune appointed FNPF’s chi...

Business
The Fiji N...

12 consequential bills passed

News
Parliament...

Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentin...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Popular News

$178m owed to film companies: Ka...

News
Deputy Pri...

Certification provided by OHS se...

News
The Minist...

Eilish reveals ‘Barbie’ movie so...

Entertainment
Grammy-win...

Attempts to remove Govt must sto...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Narawa scores on debut for All B...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Team effort is crucial, says Tav...

Football
Bottom-pla...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled