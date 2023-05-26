Koroisau focused on Origin role

Fiji Bati and New South Wales Blues hooker Apisai Koroisau says being the lone dummy half in the squad for the opening match of the State of Origin will allow him to focus more on his role.

Head Coach Brad Fitter has opted for one hooker in the opening round with Damien Cook who started in Origin One last year missing out.

Koroisau said the move would allow him focus on the task ahead.

“Half the battle when there is another hooker named on the bench is you know someone is there to take it from you (during a game),” Koroisau told NRL.com.

“But when you know you’re the only one you just go hard.

“Mentally you go for as long as you need to, you never really stop in these games.

“I don’t have to reinvent the wheel, just have to play my part for the team.”

Queensland Reds will host the Blues in game one next week Wednesday at 10.05pm.