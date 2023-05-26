Friday, May 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Koroisau focused on Origin role

Fiji Bati and New South Wales Blues hooker Apisai Koroisau says being the lone dummy half in the squad for the opening match of the State of Origin will allow him to focus more on his role.

Head Coach Brad Fitter has opted for one hooker in the opening round with Damien Cook who started in Origin One last year missing out.

Koroisau said the move would allow him focus on the task ahead.

“Half the battle when there is another hooker named on the bench is you know someone is there to take it from you (during a game),” Koroisau told NRL.com.

“But when you know you’re the only one you just go hard.

“Mentally you go for as long as you need to, you never really stop in these games.

“I don’t have to reinvent the wheel, just have to play my part for the team.”

Queensland Reds will host the Blues in game one next week Wednesday at 10.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

FDB wins regional accolade

For the second consecutive year, the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) ha...
Business

Fijian economy to grow beyond proje...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says the growth of the Fijian economy is l...
Entertainment

Salman Khan wraps up Tiger 3 shoot

Superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up the shoot of the third film in...
Entertainment

Kennedy receives standing ovation a...

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy', starring Sunny Leone and...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB wins regional accolade

Business
For the se...

Fijian economy to grow beyond pr...

Business
The Reserv...

Salman Khan wraps up Tiger 3 sho...

Entertainment
Superstar ...

Kennedy receives standing ovatio...

Entertainment
Filmmaker ...

Submission filed for name change...

Sports
Nadi Town ...

No charges against Roko Ului

News
The Republ...

Popular News

Gleeson, Nawaqanitawase to face ...

Sports
Two player...

Fijian economy to grow beyond pr...

Business
The Reserv...

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team...

London 7s
No Fiji pl...

No charges to be laid against Ra...

News
Assistant ...

7s star Uluinasau to debut for F...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Additional $10K boost for Suva F...

Sports
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
StudyHut Fiji Education Consultancy
Gallery

StudyHut Fiji Education Consultancy Opening ceremony