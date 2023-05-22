Monday, May 22, 2023
Koroisau gets NSW Blues call-up

Photo courtesy: FoxSports

Fiji Bati and West Tigers talisman Apisai Koroisau has been named in the New South Wales Blues 18-man squad for Game One of the upcoming Ampol State of Origin Series.

This will be the nippy deliverer’s third State of Origin season with the Blues.

Meanwhile Head Coach Brad Fitter has called up Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hines, Canterbury Bulldogs forward Tevita Pangai Junior and Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young to debut for the Blues.

The Queensland Reds will host the first game of the series next week Wednesday May 31 at Adelaide Oval at 10.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
