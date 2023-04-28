Koroisau ready to face former club

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau is ready to face his former club and defending champions Penrith Panthers in Round 9 of the NRL on Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Skipper and no doubt doing everything he can to salvage his side from suffering a Round 9 demolition at the hands of the Panthers.

Jahream Bula, who made debut for the Tigers last week has retained his spot in the team alongside Brandon Wakeham at the halve.

The Tigers are on the bottom winless with two points having played 7 matches so far.

The Tigers will face the Panthers at 9.35 pm at Carrington Park in Bathurst.

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Brent Naden, Junior Tupou, Brandon Wakeham, Luke Brooks, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau (C), David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’I, John Bateman, Fonua Pole, Jake Simpkin, Joe Ofahengaue, Alex Twal, Tommy Talau.