Friday, April 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Koroisau ready to face former club

Photo courtesy: FoxSports

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau is ready to face his former club and defending champions Penrith Panthers in Round 9 of the NRL on Saturday.

All eyes will be on the Skipper and no doubt doing everything he can to salvage his side from suffering a Round 9 demolition at the hands of the Panthers.

Jahream Bula, who made debut for the Tigers last week has retained his spot in the team alongside Brandon Wakeham at the halve.

The Tigers are on the bottom winless with two points having played 7 matches so far.

The Tigers will face the Panthers at 9.35 pm at Carrington Park in Bathurst.

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Brent Naden, Junior Tupou, Brandon Wakeham, Luke Brooks, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau (C), David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’I, John Bateman, Fonua Pole, Jake Simpkin, Joe Ofahengaue, Alex Twal, Tommy Talau.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FRA appoints new board of directors...

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has appointed five new board of director...
Coca-Cola Games

Singh wins Gold for Marist

18-year-old David Singh added one more Gold medal to the tally of M...
Coca-Cola Games

Gold medal, a perfect send-off for ...

Ratu Kadavulevu School athlete Rokolei Buatoka says his 2023 Coca-C...
Coca-Cola Games

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump Gol...

Nina Nakula of Adi Cakobau School and Makelesi Tuivuya of Jasper Wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRA appoints new board of direct...

News
Fiji Roads...

Singh wins Gold for Marist

Coca-Cola Games
18-year-ol...

Gold medal, a perfect send-off f...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump ...

Coca-Cola Games
Nina Nakul...

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

Domestic violence cases on the r...

News
The Divers...

Popular News

Water, sewerage, energy needs at...

News
Relevant s...

Lomani returns for Blues clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Mobilize and diversify to reset ...

News
Government...

Chua trims Fiji U19 girls squad

Football
Fiji women...

Lautoka, Ba, Labasa and Nadro mo...

Football
Lautoka, B...

Cabinet approves new Guidelines ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FRA appoints new board of directors