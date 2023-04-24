Monday, April 24, 2023
Koroisau scores in Tigers’ narrow loss

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau scored a try in Wests Tigers’ 22-16 narrow loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 8 of the NRL on Sunday.

Just seven minutes into the match, Daly Cherry-Evans shed the first blood for the Eagles and Reuben Garrick converted for a 6-0 lead.

Both sides fought hard and forward Haumole Olakau’atu crashed under the posts and Garrick converted again to give the Eagles a 12-point lead.

In the 35th minute, winger Charlie Staines brought some hope for the Tigers as he reached under the post and Fiji Bati half Brandon Wakeham converted for 6 points.

After both teams struggled in wet conditions in the opening stages of the second half, Koroisau worked hard in carrying the ball out of a scrum before dummying to Brooks and burrowing over for a short-range try but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Garrick slotted a penalty goal for the Eagles before Tigers towering center Starford To’a sliced through Manly’s defensive line and got onto the try line and this time Wakeham converted.

Jason Saab had the final say for the Eagles scoring the winning try and Garrick converted before he landed the last penalty to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
