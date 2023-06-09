Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Koroisau sidelined with broken jaw

Photo courtesy: FoxSports

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau has suffered a broken jaw during their 28-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium yesterday.

The New South Wales Blues hooker was ushered off the pitch 15 minutes into the first half after attempting a tackle on Titans forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who was put on report following the incident.

The Tigers skipper was taken to hospital to further assess the injury with Head CoachTim Sheens confirmed the matter, after Koroisau was rushed to hospital for assessment following the injury.

“He’s broken his jaw in two places,” Sheens said.

“It’s a major issue.”

“He’ll have scans, but we’ll take him in for surgery tomorrow.”

“He’ll be minimum six weeks, if he’s lucky.”

“The jaw is broken; it’s badly broken, so it’s going to be major surgery for him tomorrow (today).”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Explosive Bula scores in Titans los...

A try to Fijian fullback Jahream Bula was not enough as the West Ti...
News

No raids were conducted at Fiji Air...

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that their officers did not car...
News

FRA CEO sent on leave pending inves...

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive Kamal Prasad has bee...
News

Committee proposes four revenue mea...

The Fiscal Committee’s report which has been made public by Finance...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Explosive Bula scores in Titans ...

NRL
A try to F...

No raids were conducted at Fiji ...

News
The Fiji P...

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

Committee proposes four revenue ...

News
The Fiscal...

Wind of change over Fiji, says T...

News
Attorney-G...

23 Drua reps roped in Flying Fij...

Rugby
23 players...

Popular News

Fiji Fire nominated for prestigi...

Business
Down to Ea...

We failed to utilise our chances...

Football
Labasa wom...

Namosi to play for late Kunatuba...

Rugby
Finalists ...

Suva has capable players: Khan

Football
Suva coach...

U20 reps to spearhead Ba’s attac...

Football
Fiji U20 r...

Tavatavanawai gets brace in Wara...

Rugby
A double f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Explosive Bula scores in Titans loss