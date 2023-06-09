Koroisau sidelined with broken jaw

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau has suffered a broken jaw during their 28-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium yesterday.

The New South Wales Blues hooker was ushered off the pitch 15 minutes into the first half after attempting a tackle on Titans forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who was put on report following the incident.

The Tigers skipper was taken to hospital to further assess the injury with Head CoachTim Sheens confirmed the matter, after Koroisau was rushed to hospital for assessment following the injury.

“He’s broken his jaw in two places,” Sheens said.

“It’s a major issue.”

“He’ll have scans, but we’ll take him in for surgery tomorrow.”

“He’ll be minimum six weeks, if he’s lucky.”

“The jaw is broken; it’s badly broken, so it’s going to be major surgery for him tomorrow (today).”