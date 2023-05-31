Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Koroisau to start Origin One

Fiji Bati and New South Wales Blues shot-caller Apisai Koroisau will have a big role to play being the lone hooker named against the Queensland Maroons in the first game of the Ampol State of Origin today.

Head Coach Brad Fitter has trusted the Fijian livewire to guide the Blues electric backline.

South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has become the only change following a late injury and has been replaced by Penrith Panthers centre Stephen Crichton.

James Tedesco captains the side from full-back.

The Maroons host Game One which kicks-off at 10.05pm today at Adelaide Oval.

Queensland Maroons: Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Murray Taulagi, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans, Thomas Flegler, Ben Hunt, Lindsay Collins, David Fifita, Tom Gilbert, Patrick Garrigan Interchange: Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow

NSW Blues: James Tedesco, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Apisai Koroisau, Payne Haas, Tyson Frizell, Hudson Young, Isaah Yeo Interchange: Junior Paulo, Camerrom Murray, Liam Martin, Nicholas Hynes

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
