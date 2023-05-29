Monday, May 29, 2023
Krishna becomes free agent, eyes A-League return

Bula Boys Captain Roy Krishna has ended his stay with Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC and is looking for a contract closer to home, hinting at a return to the A-League competition.

Bengaluru FC today confirmed that Krishna and midfielder Bruno Ramires will leave the club this summer and thanked them for their services, and wished them the best for the future.

The 35-year-old Siberia native from the outskirts of Labasa spent the last four years in India and a reunion with Wellington Phoenix looks likely for the new season.

“I would love to come back to the A-League, and, of course, Phoenix is very special to me. It was my first professional club and it gave me this opportunity to play professional football,” he told Jason Pine on NewstalkZB.

Krishna spent six seasons at the Phoenix, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and two Player of the Season awards.

He said he is hopeful his agent, his manager and a club could find the right opportunity and the first step is to make public the fact he’s now a free agent.

Krishna told Pine he had a one-year contract with Bengaluru with an option for both parties to extend the deal for a further year.

Though the coach wanted him to stay, Krishna said the club had other ideas and declined to take up the option.

Before signing for Bengaluru in 2022, Krishna had discussions with the Wellington Phoenix about a potential return to the club, and he was linked with Mumbai City, coached by former Phoenix coach Des Buckingham.

He trained with Auckland club Manurewa early last year before heading to India in late July.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
