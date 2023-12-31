Krishna dedicates win to wife and daughter

Roy Krishna has dedicated his performance against Jamshedpur FC to his wife and daughter who witnessed his first game in Odisha FC colors.

Krishna, who scored two goals and set up another in their 4-1 win said he had to ensure he gave his best and wanted to make the moment special for his wife Naziah and daughter Ayesha.

He was spotted running towards the end of the stadium where his family was seated and making a heart sign, to show his love to them.

“Ending the year on a high with a win and my family cheering in the stands for the first time in Kalinga Stadium.”

“Grateful for these moments and looking forward to more success in the upcoming year for Odisha FC.”

“Thank you to all our supporters for the love,” he wrote on his social media page.