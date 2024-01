Roy Krishna has become the highest goal contributor of the Indian Super League.

The Fijian striker leads the statistics with 73 goal contributions.

Krishna has so far netted 49 goals in the ISL and made 24 appearances this season for Odisha FC.

He has previously represented ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Prior to moving to India, the Siberia lad from Labasa won many accolades with Wellington Phoenix in the A-League.