Krishna jets in for Pacific Games

Fiji’s lone professional footballer Roy Krishna jetted into the country from India last night to boost the Bula Boys’ Pacific Games gold medal hopes.

Krishna, who scored the winner as Odisha FC staged a remarkable comeback to beat Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation 3-2 in their Group D away match of the AFC Cup at the Maldives National Stadium earlier in the week is the most experienced player in the squad and his inclusion is an added bonus.

He had his first session with the team at their base camp in Ba today.

Meanwhile the Bula Boys captain for the Pacific Games will named later today.