Sunday, August 6, 2023
Krishna joins Odisha FC in Thailand

Fijian wonderboy Roy Krishna has joined his newly signed club, Odisha FC in Thailand for the 2023 OFC pre-season training tour with the team.

The Bula Boys skipper departed New Zealand over the weekend to join the team in the picturesque coastal city of Hua Hin, which has been selected as their base for the pre-season training camp

Ahead of the club’s Asia Football Championship Cup debut and the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season, Odisha FC Club President Raj Athwal said Thailand provides the perfect backdrop for the team to focus on their training and development ahead of the new season.

“Thailand will act as a perfect destination for the squad to train ahead of its debut in the AFC Cup for the first time and the upcoming edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The pre-season period will be crucial for the coaching staff and the players to adapt and acclimatize to the challenges that lie ahead.”

During their stay in Thailand; Odisha FC is set to play a series of pre-season friendlies against prominent Thai football clubs.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
