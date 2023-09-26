Krishna named as non-traveling reserve

Fiji’s lone professional footballer, Roy Krishna has been named as a non-traveling reserve for the 2023 Pacific Games which will be played in Honiara, Solomon Islands in December.

It is understood his club commitments with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League forced the team management not include him in the touring party.

Rewa’s Epeli Valevou, New Zealand based pair of Abbu Zahid and James Hoyt, Lautoka’s Saula Waqa, Suva’s Merrill Nand and Nadroga goalkeeper Isikeli Seva have also been named as non-traveling reserves.

Auckland-based midfielder Ivan Kumar Kumar is the lone overseas based player in the 23-member squad while seven Fiji U23 players who recently played in the Olympic qualifier in New Zealand have also been included.

The team will be coached by Rob Sherman and managed by Kartik Reddy.

Fiji squad– Akuila Mateisuva, Mohammed Alam, Jason Rokovucake, Sairusi Nalaubu, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Inoke Turagalailai, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Setareki Hughes, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Patrick Joseph, Tevita Waranaivalu, Muni Shivam Naidu, Sterling Vasconcellos, Dave Radrigai, Thomas Dunn, Aporosa Yada, Nabil Begg, Ivan Kumar,Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Etonia Dogalau, Filipe Baravilala.