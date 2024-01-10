Wednesday, January 10, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Krishna named Player of the Month

Fijian football star Roy Krishna capped off 2024 by being named the Player of the Month in the Indian Super League.

His outstanding performances throughout the season, especially in December, earned him this prestigious recognition.

The Fijian captain’s influence on the field was highlighted by his two Player of the Match awards in December alone.

His leadership skills were also recognized, as he was appointed captain of the ‘Team of the Week’ during the league.

Krishna’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality performances has not only uplifted his team’s standing but also solidified his reputation as one of the top players in the Indian Super League.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in ...

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Seri...
News

Police aims to reduce road fataliti...

The Fiji Police Force will continue to push for road safety this ye...
Football

Omede wants more game time with Blu...

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more game time with Lautoka ...
Rugby

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown Wo...

Australia-born Fiji Bati star Brandon Wakeham has found a new club ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Police aims to reduce road fatal...

News
The Fiji P...

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown...

Rugby
Australia-...

Navale extends contract with Sea...

Rugby
Fijian you...

Lam outlines newly signed Mata’s...

Rugby
Bristol Be...

Popular News

Nadroga retains IDC winning coac...

Football
Jitesh Nat...

Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: ...

News
The Minist...

AI Elvis to make virtual reality...

Entertainment
The King o...

Clear my name, Duru tells SODELP...

News
Former Soc...

Begg stays with Men In Black in ...

Football
Ba’s star ...

FEO probes former PM, Aiyaz and ...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in Levuka