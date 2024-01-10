Krishna named Player of the Month

Fijian football star Roy Krishna capped off 2024 by being named the Player of the Month in the Indian Super League.

His outstanding performances throughout the season, especially in December, earned him this prestigious recognition.

The Fijian captain’s influence on the field was highlighted by his two Player of the Match awards in December alone.

His leadership skills were also recognized, as he was appointed captain of the ‘Team of the Week’ during the league.

Krishna’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality performances has not only uplifted his team’s standing but also solidified his reputation as one of the top players in the Indian Super League.