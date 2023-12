Fijian captain Roy Krishna got a brace as Odisha FC defeated Hyderabad FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League today.

Krishna’s performance, combined with a goal from Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall, extended Odisha’s unbeaten streak to eight games.

Krishna’s dynamic play, including setting up chances for teammates, and a late goal in added time, highlighted his all-round skills, contributing significantly to Odisha FC’s victory.

Odisha FC will next face East Bengal FC on 22 December.