Krishna nets in Odisha FC’s draw

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a second half penalty in Odisha FC’s 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League on Thursday night.

A highly anticipated encounter was on the cards as Sergio Lobera faced his former side at Kalinga Stadium.

Isak Vanlalruatfela played a cross-field pass that Mumbai’s goalkeeper, Mohammad Nawaz, mishandled, giving Jerry Mawihmingthanga an open goal to score and hand the home team the lead just before the break.

Come the second half, MCFC restored parity as Greg Stewart found Rostyn Griffiths at the end of a corner who headed the ball into the roof of the net.

Later in the second half, Diego was subbed off and Sergio deployed Krishna to take control of things further up the pitch.

Krishna was fouled inside the box and the Fijian forward made no mistake from the spot in the 75th minute.

In the 88th minute, the Islanders broke on the counter, and Vikram Pratap delivered the goods to find Jorge at the end of a lateral cross who put it past Amrinder leaving him with no chance.

Odisha FC travel to Bangladesh for their AFC Cup game against Basundhara Kings on 2 October while Mumbai City FC will travel to Uzbekistan to face PFC Navbahor in the AFC Champions League a day later.