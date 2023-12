Fijian Captain Roy Krishna has set another record in the Indian Super League.

The Odisha FC striker has not lost any of the last 11 games in which he has scored a goal.

Krishna netted the winner in their 1-0 win over Punjab FC yesterday and the victory extended the club’s unbeaten run in the competition to ten matches.

The Siberia lad from the outskirts of Labasa has so far made 91 appearances in the ISL for ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC and scored 46 goals.