Krishna signs with Odisha FC

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna will spend another season in India after penning a 1-year deal with Odisha FC.

The club will be his third in the Indian Super League as he has earlier represented ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

Krishna has won many accolades in India, having helped ATK to win the title and winning the Durand Cup with Bengaluru last season.

He has also won the Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player awards.

The 35-year-old Siberia native from the outskirts of Labasa takes his immense talent and wealth of experience to the Odisha FC frontline and will play alongside Hero ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot Winner, Diego Mauricio.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
