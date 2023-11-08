Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Krishna snatches late winner for Odisha FC  

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a goal in Bengaluru FC’s 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters. Photo Courtesy: Bengaluru FC

Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored the winner for Odisha FC staging a comeback after falling behind by two goals in the opening half to beat Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation 3-2 in their Group D match of the AFC Cup today.

Maziya Sports & Recreation began the game aggressively at the Maldives National Stadium and quickly found the back of the net through Naiz Hassan in the second minute as the Odisha FC defence momentarily stood still.

The home side applied more pressure and were awarded a penalty in the 26th minute following a reckless challenge from Odisha’s Mourtada Fall.

Serbian forward Vojislav Balabanovic stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to double Maziya Sports & Recreation lead.

However, Sergio Lobera’s Odisha FC didn’t back down and fought back in the second half with Fall finding the back of the net from an Ahmed Jahouh corner for the Juggernauts in the 65th minute.

Seven minutes later, Brazilian forward Mauricio headed home the equaliser from another Jahouh set-piece.

The Indian Super League (ISL) side continued to apply more pressure in the remaining minutes of the second half and rightfully found the winner through Krishna, as he dribbled past one defender to complete the comeback for Odisha FC.

Odisha FC now sits in third place in the table with six points, while Maziya is in fourth with three points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
