Krishna thrilled to play under Lobera

Fijian wonder boy Roy Krishna is thrilled to play under the guidance and mentorship of Coach Sergio Lobera at his newly signed Indian Super League club Odisha FC.

Speaking from his hometown in Labasa, Krishna expressed his enthusiasm about returning to India after his successful stints there and about the opportunity to link up with Lobera.

“Joining Odisha FC is not just a personal decision, but it’s about being part of something bigger. The club’s ambition to win titles and grow is evident, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey and contribute to its ongoing success.”

Acknowledging Lobera’s successful track record and numerous titles won in the ISL, Krishna considers it an honor to be a part of his team and learn from his expertise.

“I’ve admired Coach Sergio Lobera for a long time now, and I regret not having the chance to join his team last year.”

“Now, I eagerly await the opportunity to work with him and the exceptional team he has assembled. Together, we aim to achieve new heights and make a significant impact in the ISL,” said Krishna.

This exciting move to Odisha FC will reunite Krishna with former teammates Amrinder Singh and Lenny Rodrigues, with whom he shared successes at ATK Mohun Bagan.

The 2023/24 Indian Super League season is set to kick off in October, and Krishna will be heading to India soon to commence preseason training with the club.