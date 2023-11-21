Krishna to create football history

Fiji’s most decorated footballer, Roy Krishna will create history by becoming the first player to earn his 50th national cap when he leads the Bula Boys against Tahiti in the Pacific Games tonight.

The Siberia native from the outskirts of Labasa made his senior team debut at the age of 20 and has since not looked back.

After shining in the Secondary Schools IDC while playing for All Saints College in 2007, Krishna was fast-tracked into the Fiji U20 squad by the then coach Juan Carlos Buzzetti and his journey of success has been more than a fairytale.

The significance of being the first to achieve this milestone adds another layer of pride to the occasion, showcasing his enduring impact on the sport in Fiji.

“These 15 years wearing the national jersey have been an incredible journey. It’s a profound honor to reach my 50th match, a milestone I never envisioned when I began,” he told Fiji FA Media.

“Today, my sole aspiration is to secure a victory for everyone back home, commemorating this significant moment in our shared history.”

President of Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA), Rajesh Patel, the board of control and the entire Fiji FA membership have sent their congratulatory message on this milestone.

“As President of Fiji FA I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Roy Krishna on achieving his 50th international cap.”

“His journey has been extraordinary, and today marks a historic milestone for Fijian football. Roy’s dedication and skill shine bright, bringing pride to our nation.”

“His leadership both on and off the field sets a remarkable example for aspiring players, and we are fortunate to have him represent Fiji,” said Patel.