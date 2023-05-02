Krishna to launch Talent Identification League

Fijian wonder boy and Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna will launch the McDonald’s Talent Identification League at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday.

Fiji Football Association confirms that Krishna will be the chief guest at the launch from 9am to 2pm.

Meanwhile, Krishna will arrive in the country on Thursday.

McDonald’s Talent Identification League launch will include boys and girls between the ages of 9-15 in the Southern Zone.

Fiji FA Head of Talent Identification Sunil Kumar says talent identification is crucial in building future national team players.

He said both the girls and boys will get a chance to show their talent in the League games locally and in the region as well.