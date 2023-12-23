Krishna’s Odisha FC held goalless in ISL

In a tight ISL encounter, Odisha FC was held to a nil all draw.

East Bengal FC managed to get three shots on target, compared to just two by Odisha FC.

Krishna created opportunities; first, he dribbled from the left and played a low driven pass across the goal, but Jerry M missed the ball by inches in front of the goal, keeping the game still level.

Then, Krishna dribbled from the right along the goal line and passed it to Ralte, who was ready inside the box, but the pass was intercepted in the final moment.

Odisha FC aims to bounce back in their next match against Punjab FC on December 26.