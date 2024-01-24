Krishna’s Odisha FC in Super Cup semis

Roy Krishna’s Odisha FC overcame FC Goa 3-2 to finish on top of Group D and book a Super Cup semifinal against Mumbai City.

Krishna worked overtime upfront for the defending champions and delivered some beautiful through passes whilst also assisting in keeping their defensive line organised.

After a sedate first half, the game came to life in the 50th minute when Diego Mauricio was brought down by Dheeraj Singh and Ahmed Jahouh duly converted the resulting penalty.

Sergio Lobera’s side then made it 3-0 in their favour in a 16-minute spell as Mourtada Fall scored from a corner in the 61st and a free-kick in the 66th minute with two impressive headers.

However, the defender was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons in the 76th minute, giving the ball away for Carlos Martinez to curl one into the net.

The Spaniard set up a thrilling finale with a low free kick to make it 3-2 in the 86th minute, but Odisha held on to seal top spot.