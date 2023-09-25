Krishna’s Odisha FC makes winning start

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna’s Odisha FC made a winning start in the Indian Super League last night beating Chennaiyin FC 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Though Krishna failed to get on the score-sheet, he was ecstatic with their impressive win.

“This marks my first victory in the Indian Super League proudly donning the Odisha FC jersey,” he wrote on his social media page.

“The team’s passion and unity both on and off the field are truly remarkable.”

“The electric support from the fans at Kalinga Stadium fueled us and led us to victory. Here’s to an incredible journey ahead!”

Despite the challenging weather conditions that featured thunder, lightning, and torrential rain, the hosts displayed remarkable resilience and determination to keep a clean sheet.

The match kicked off amidst a downpour, as the wet pitch made ball control difficult, and players had to adapt quickly to the slippery conditions.

The breakthrough moment came right at the end of the first period when Jerry Mawihmingthanga capitalized on a defensive lapse from Chennaiyin FC with a powerful strike into the bottom corner of the net.

The team’s leading goal scorer Diego Mauricio came off the bench and showcased his clinical finishing ability by pouncing on a defensive error by Ankit Mukherjee as the Brazilian calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper, doubling Odisha’s lead.

The Kalinga Warriors will host Mumbai City FC in their next match on 28 September.