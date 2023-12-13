Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Krishna’s Odisha FC secure historic AFC Cup berth

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna’s Odisha FC secured a slender 1-0 victory over Bangladeshi champions, Bashundhara Kings on a momentous evening at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Mourtada Fall’s goal in the second half propelled the Juggernauts to the summit of Group D, marking their qualification for the knockout rounds of the AFC Cup for the first time in their history.

Coming into the game, Odisha FC’s equation was simple. All they had to do was maintain their strong home form and secure three points.

Reginald Chandar
