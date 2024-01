Odisha FC, the reigning champions of the Super Cup, secured their spot in the Super Cup final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in the semifinal.

The match was marked by intense competition and moments of ill-temper, highlighting the stakes for both teams.

The victory sets up a thrilling final showdown for Odisha FC against East Bengal, scheduled for Sunday.

The match promises to be an exciting culmination of the Super Cup, with Odisha FC aiming to defend their title.