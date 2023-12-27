Roy’s solo goal clinches victory for Odisha FC

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a decisive solo goal that earned Odisha FC a valuable three points in their latest encounter with Punjab FC in the Indian Super League today.

The Fijian forward’s contribution went beyond scoring, as he executed 38 passes, put up three tackles, and also delivered three crosses during the game.

Krishna’s winning strike not only secured the win for his team but also helped Odisha FC to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Odisha FC is set to carry this momentum into their next fixture when they welcome Jamshedpur FC on 29 December.