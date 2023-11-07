Kubu misses crucial penalty in Simbas loss

Fiji-born flyer Jone Kubu missed a crucial penalty and a conversion in Kenya’s narrow 21-20 loss to arch-rivals Uganda in the Victoria Cup 2023 yesterday.

Kenya had raced into a 12-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes following tries from Victor Teddy Akala opening the scoring.

More Simbas pressure and excellent play from their backs saw Kubu play in Joel Inzuga for the five pointers and Kubu converted.

But Uganda hit back and claimed a slender 13-12 lead at half-time after fly-half Ivan Magomu kicked two penalties and then converted his half-back partner Conrad Wanyama’s try.

Kenya introduced a raft of replacements at the start of the second half but it took until the 58th minute before they had any impact on the scoreboard, a penalty from Kubu putting the Simbas back in front.

The score stayed at 15-13 to Kenya until Joseph Oyet crossed for the Rugby Cranes Uganda in the 72nd minute.

Within three minutes Kenya had reclaimed the lead thanks to a second try from Inzug but crucially Kubu was unable to add the conversion and then missed with a penalty attempt, leaving the game in the balance.

Walker, playing in only his second test for Uganda, was presented with an opportunity with seconds remaining; he calmly stepped up and made no mistake from 40 metres out.

Uganda has moved up to 39th place in the rankings while Kenya is down one place to 34th.