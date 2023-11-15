Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Kubu praises Robinson in Simbas defence

Photo Courtesy: Kenya Rugby Union

Fijian-born Kenyan international Jone Kubu has praised scrum-half Barry Robinson’s performance after their partnership as halfbacks in Simbas’ Elgon Cup defence against Uganda on Monday.

The Sawani, Naitasiri native played a pivotal role, scoring 15 points for the Simbas, ultimately contributing to their successful defence of the cup with a 20-13 victory.

Kabras Sugar flyhalf Kubu got Kenya off to a good start after splitting the posts with a 10-yard penalty to lead 3-0 inside the opening 10 minutes.

Head Coach Jerome Paarwaters made the strategic decision to start Kubu at fly-half, uniting him with his clubmate Barry in the scrum-half position.

This collaboration came amid scrutiny directed at Barry and Dan Angwech following a disappointing 21-20 loss to Uganda in Kampala the previous weekend.

Expressing his joy in winning his inaugural Elgon Cup, Kubu took to his social media account after the match to commend Robinson for rising to the challenge.

In his post, Kubu described Robinson as his MVP (Most Valuable Player), acknowledging his teammate’s resilience and contribution to their successful partnership.

“First time playing together as Generals in the national Colors and also my first Elgon Cup. Hats off to Nyang for standing up to the challenge #MyMVP,” Kubu posted.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
