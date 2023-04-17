Monday, April 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kula Girls to play in international friendlies

The Digicel Kula Girls will feature in International Friendlies in the FIFA window in June in the Solomon Islands.

The team last featured on the Oceania stage during the women’s World Cup qualifiers in July last year.

Head coach Angeline Chiu told FijiLive the Kula Girls will be using the FIFA window as a build-up for the Pacific Games in December this year.

“Most likely we’ll be playing against Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Tahiti. We are also hoping to play PNG women because we see them as one of the toughest teams in the region.”

“We want to give our players more international exposure so when the Pacific Games, they are ready to face whatever teams come in the Pool.”

“It’s a good chance for Fiji to test its players because so far, I’ve seen the national team girls play at the local level only but I feel they need some international matches to see where they currently stand.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We wanted good governance at USP: S...

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu says it was a matter of princi...
NRL

Kamikamica faces two games ban

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica faces a two match...
Football

Rewa on top as Nadi, T/Naitasiri mo...

Defending champion Rewa has moved to the top of the Digicel Fiji Pr...
Sports

Fijian Drua remain in Top 8

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua remain in top eight despite going do...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We wanted good governance at USP...

News
Leader of ...

Kamikamica faces two games ban

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Rewa on top as Nadi, T/Naitasiri...

Football
Defending ...

Fijian Drua remain in Top 8

Sports
The Swire ...

Switch in game plan helped T/Nai...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Naitasiri was physically tough: ...

Football
Navua coac...

Popular News

Rewa on top as Nadi, T/Naitasiri...

Football
Defending ...

Reshuffle in civil servants, due...

News
Government...

Rabuka unhappy with budget alloc...

News
Prime Mini...

Flying Fijians ink multi-million...

Rugby
The Flying...

$38M paid out under Home Ownersh...

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We wanted good governance at USP: Seruiratu