Kula Girls to play in international friendlies

The Digicel Kula Girls will feature in International Friendlies in the FIFA window in June in the Solomon Islands.

The team last featured on the Oceania stage during the women’s World Cup qualifiers in July last year.

Head coach Angeline Chiu told FijiLive the Kula Girls will be using the FIFA window as a build-up for the Pacific Games in December this year.

“Most likely we’ll be playing against Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Tahiti. We are also hoping to play PNG women because we see them as one of the toughest teams in the region.”

“We want to give our players more international exposure so when the Pacific Games, they are ready to face whatever teams come in the Pool.”

“It’s a good chance for Fiji to test its players because so far, I’ve seen the national team girls play at the local level only but I feel they need some international matches to see where they currently stand.”