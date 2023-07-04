Kulas better defence, finishing ahead of semifinal

Digicel Young Kulas are focused on improving their defence and finishing ahead of their clash against Samoa in the first semifinal of the OFC Women’s Under 19 Championship on Wednesday.

Head coach Angeline Chua said the team has reflected on their performance from their 1-0 win against New Caledonia in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

“We are just focusing on ourselves and working on our weaknesses. Making sure that girls recover and are fresh to play Samoa.”

“Mainly we are looking at our defence and how we finish our goals. Organising our defending skills and areas where we can stop the opponents from scoring then move on to our finishing”.

“The girls are confident and the team spirit is very important. We will give our full effort and keep pushing each other.”

The Kulas will play Samoa at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.