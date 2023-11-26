Sunday, November 26, 2023
Kulas in strong group for Olympic qualifier

The Fiji Kulas have been drawn in a strong Group A for the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifier which will be played from 7-19 February in Samoa.

The Kulas are drawn with Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and American Samoa.

Group B includes 2020 Summer Olympic Games representative New Zealand, Tonga, hosts Samoa and Vanuatu.

The draw which was conducted at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland will see eight teams competing across two groups, with the winning side representing the Oceania region at the Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

Former Football Ferns captain Maia Jackman said it’s a huge thrill to have the opportunity to qualify your country for the Olympic Games.

“It is a tough group. I remember watching Papua New Guinea in the World Cup qualifiers and they’ve come a long way and Fiji have really pushed (New Zealand) Under 17’s recently,” she said.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
