Kulas’ Pacific Games opponents confirmed

The Angeline Chua coached national women’s football team have been drawn in a tough pool for the 2023 Pacific Games which will be played in the Solomon Islands later this month.

The Kulas have been drawn in Group C with Vanuatu and host nation the Solomon Islands.

Group A consists of Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, New Caledonia and American Samoa.

Tonga, Tahiti and Samoa will contest in Group B.

The women’s competition has 10 teams for the tournament this year.

Meanwhile the Fiji Kulas will depart for the Games on the 14th of this month.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
