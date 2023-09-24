Kumar appointed interim Suva coach

Fiji’s only A-license coach, Ravinesh Kumar has been appointed the interim coach of Suva Football Association for the upcoming Courts Inter District Championship (IDC).

Kumar, who moved to New Zealand two years is back in the country for a short period and will boost the Whites camp with his technical and tactical coaching knowledge as they look to defend the IDC title on home soil next month.

The former Nasinu defender and school teacher coached Nadi, Ba and Lautoka on the local scene and was the mastermind behind Fiji U20’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup in New Zealand in 2014.

Following the FIFA U20 World Cup, he was appointed Fiji Football Association’s Technical Director.

He officially takes charge of the team from tomorrow.