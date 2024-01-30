Kumar eyes redemption in CVC decider

Interim Ba Coach Sunil Kumar is gearing up for a strong comeback in the second and decisive leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series after Ba’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Lautoka.

Addressing the first leg loss, Kumar admitted, “We always knew Lautoka would be tough. They have so many experienced players, and we never underestimated them.”

Kumar revealed the Men in Black have resumed training with a focus on addressing weaknesses and errors identified in the first leg.

“We’ll try to minimize our mistakes to perform better on Sunday,”

The Ba team, described as a young but hardworking squad, has integrated new players who have previously been part of the Ba lineup.

“It’s not a big task for the boys to gel in as they are all from Ba,”

Addressing the fitness concerns, Kumar mentioned minor injuries within the team.

“We’ll assess the injuries and come up with the lineup for the upcoming second leg,” he explained.

Additionally, he showed gratitude towards the team’s supporters, saying,

“We deeply appreciate the faith and support from our fans. We’re looking forward to their continued encouragement this Sunday.”

The second leg of the CVC, is scheduled at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Sunday, where Ba aims to overturn the deficit and claim victory.