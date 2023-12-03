Sunday, December 3, 2023
Kuridrani pens two year deal with Seattle

Photo Courtesy: Planet Rugby

Fiji-born former Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has penned a two-year deal with Seattle for the new season of Major League Rugby in the United States of America.

The 32-year-old has played 61 tests for Australia from 2013 to 2019 including two World Cups.

He previously represented Fiji at under 20 level.

The signing ends a long period of uncertainty over Kuridrani’s career.

After nine years with the Brumbies, he joined the Western Force in 2021 and then spent a season in France with Biarritz.

After the 2021-2022 campaign, Kuridrani returned to Fiji and had not played professionally since then.

With Dan Kriel and Tavite Lopeti both contracted and expected to return, the Seawolves have a formidable trio of midfielders to unleash in 2024.

Kuridrani is a specialist outside centre, while Kriel is most effective in the No12 shirt. Lopeti has shown the ability to play both spots.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
