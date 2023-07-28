Friday, July 28, 2023
Kuruleca to take up PS role from 1 Aug

The impasse over Selina Kuruleca’s appointment as the new Permanent Secretary for Education is finally over and she will officially take up office on Tuesday, 1st August 2023.

She was appointed in the role on 31 May but Minister Responsible, Aseri Radrodro disputed her appointment which saw Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka intervening in the matter.

Radrodro had earlier stated that the appointment was made without any consultation with him or the Ministry.

Yesterday, the Fijian Teachers Association also disputed the appointment and called it inappropriate, claiming Kuruleca did not have a good track record while serving as a school manageress.

In an interesting twist of tale, Radrodro today confirmed that he has received official communication from the Office of the Prime Minister and respects the decision of the Prime Minister.

He said he will work with Kuruleca in providing support to the teachers and most importantly provide a holistic education for the children of the nation.

Radrodro, who is currently in Kadavu as acting Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts for the two-day Kadavu Provincial Meeting has reassured all stakeholders and the public that everything else is water under the bridge.

He said the Ministry’s focus as we walk into another new financial year is the implementation of the plans to improve service delivery and to ensure that no child is left behind.

Radrodro also extended appreciation to Timoci Bure for holding the fort in ensuring that the education of Fijian children is not hindered.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
