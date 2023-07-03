Monday, July 3, 2023
Kuruvadua resigns, Nata appointed TLTB CEO

The i-Taukei Land Trust Board has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Tevita Kuruvadua and appointed Solomoni Nata as the Interim CEO for 12 months.

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu in a statement confirmed the immediate appointment.

Vasu said Nata brings with him a wealth of experience, having served the Board previously as Deputy General Manager of Operations and more recently as a board member.

He said as interim CEO, Nata has been tasked with spearheading the reviews that Government has planned for the Board in the interests of the landowners and to ensure that the Board is action-ready once these changes are rolled out.

“I wish Nata well in his new appointment,” Vasu said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
