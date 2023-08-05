Saturday, August 5, 2023
Labasa coach steps down ahead of Ba clash

Photo Courtesy: Babasiga Fans Club

Recently appointed interim Labasa coach Sanjesh Lal has stepped down from the team, a day ahead of their crucial encounter against traditional football giants Ba in Round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League match on Sunday.

Lal, who mentored the northerners in the recent three DFPL matches, told FijiLive that he resigned from the team due to family commitment.

Under the mentorship of Lal, who is a school teacher at the Waiqele Secondary School, the Babasiga Lions defeated Nadi 2-0 and drew with Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, the Labasa football association is expected to announce their new coach by today afternoon.

Labasa will face Ba at 1 pm in a double header of matches at Lautoka’s Churchill Park tomorrow.

At 3pm, Lautoka and Rewa will battle in the top of the table clash.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
